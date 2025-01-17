Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II hits six million player milestone

HQ

If you had any doubt that Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has been massive for the developer and publisher Focus Entertainment, all you have to do is look at its player numbers.

Ever since the title debuted in early September 2024, it has now managed to rake in over six million players. While this isn't direct confirmation of sold copies, it should be said that this is a feat that has been achieved in around four months, which is frankly very impressive numbers for a video game.

A good point of proof and comparison on this is when looking at Resident Evil 4, which recently topped nine million sold copies after being available for 22 months, a feat that also makes it the fastest-selling Resident Evil game to date.

If you haven't yet played Space Marine II, be sure to read our review of the game that received many Game of the Year and awards nominations.