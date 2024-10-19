Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II gets new 4K textures

HQ

Praise the Immortal Emperor! 4K textures are finally available to download for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II—for those who want to slaughter xenos with extra crisp graphics. As expected, the high-resolution textures take up some space, specifically 90 GB, but the game will look better than ever before. So, it's probably worth it, right?

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II 4K Texture Pack is available at no extra cost on Steam. Whether it will also be released for consoles remains unknown at this time.

Will you be getting the 4K textures?