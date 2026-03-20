Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II developers acknowledge DLC misstep, give out refunds

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After a slew of great free and premium content being brought to the game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II hit its first real snag with the Chapter Voice Pack DLC. As we reported at the time of release, players simply weren't happy with the content they were paying for, and weren't shy about sharing their opinions.

Now, Focus Entertainment, the game's publisher, has put out a small statement on social media about the DLC, and how it's trying to make amends. "It's obvious this DLC has failed to meet your expectations and we are sorry about that. Delivering quality content - free or not - is a priority for us," Focus wrote.

"This is why we've decided to offer a refund to all owners of the DLC, and to make it free from now on. We are currently setting up the refund with platforms owners and will come back soon with more info."

The Chapter Voice Pack is still up for £4.49 on the Steam Store at the time of writing, but it is going to be made free very soon by the sounds of things. If you bought it previously, keep an eye on your inbox, as you may be getting some change coming your way.