Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II details Techmarine class gameplay

In just a few short weeks, we'll see Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's seventh class arrive. The Techmarine might not have been people's first guess when they heard a new class was on the way, but the servant of the Omnissiah looks set to make himself stand apart from the rest of the game's classes. We've got to dig into some of his gameplay details thanks to a new post by Xbox Wire.

We're told that Techmarines are essentially designed for crowd control and area defence. With a massive polearm in the Omnissian Axe as their main melee weapon, they can knock down waves of foes in big sweeping swings. Their ranged combat tools are also meant to be at their most effective at short and medium distances. His mechanical arms and turret mounted to his Power Pack make him stand out, both from a visual perspective and in his gameplay.

His combat skill or ult brings that turret into action, automatically searing through the hordes of oncoming foes with ease. The auto turret will also automatically use gun strikes for you, meaning players who can't quite get the perfect dodge or parry timing can look like they've got the skills of a master.

Techmarines can also operate Tarantula turrets scattered around the game's maps, and the class has his own perk tree with 25 levels to unlock. It seems the only problem players will have is in trying to play the Techmarine, as everyone will likely want to give him a go when Patch 12 launches.