Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II confirms new class to be added next year

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Among recaps of former patches and some details of what's to come in the next updates, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has teased some of the content coming in Year 3. With September a few months away now, the game will soon be entering its third year of additional content, and like the years before Saber Interactive is promising lots of freebies, paid cosmetics, and more.

Particularly, as the one major spoiler we do get for Year 3, we're told that it'll include a new class. The new class for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II arrives in the first half of 2027, and it has "been highly requested by the community." We don't get any additional details beyond that in the May Community Update, but already speculation is running wild online.

Like any online game, the ecosystem of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is a delicate thing, which is why it can take so long to add in a new class. The Techmarine was only added in this year, for example.

There are a multitude of new class options for Saber Interactive to choose from. But, the most popular options seem to be an Apothecary Biologis, which could be a new Space Marine class focused on healing, a Chaplain which is a very zealous Space Marine focused on ensuring everyone is playing by the rules of the Codex Astartes. There's also the option for a Judiciar, which could be a great melee-focused Marine. Essentially, no matter what Saber announces, we're sure there will be plenty of fans who requested it.