Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II confirms co-op, shows new gameplay

We'll be getting some back-up to cut up thousands of Tyranids.

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has had a showing at Summer Game Fest, confirming co-op and a release window of Winter 2023.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II picks up where the original game left off, except instead of ork enemies to fight through we'll be dealing with hordes of Tyranids this time.

As mentioned, we won't be taking on this fight alone, as up to 3 players can join the purge of the xenos. Check out the trailer below for some more gory action and keep your eyes peeled for more information on this upcoming action game.

HQ

