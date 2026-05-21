Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's Purgation Update has arrived, bringing a new PvE mission, Siege Mode updates, and more

HQ

It's Christmas Day for Warhammer fans. The annual Skulls Festival has taken place once again, giving those who appreciate Games Workshop's iconic universe plenty to gawk about across mostly the video game space.

To this end, while a lot of attention was placed on future projects, the Skulls show didn't forget about perhaps Warhammer's most successful game in recent memory, namely the acclaimed and action-packed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

In line with Skulls, the Purgation Update for Space Marine 2 has been released, with this bringing a bunch of free content to the game across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Also known as Patch 13, the main body of the update is the inclusion of a new PvE Operation that takes players into the Kadaku swamps to slay tons of Xenos in the name of the God-Emperor.

But to add to this, we can also now explore an update to the Siege Mode, which has been revamped and includes updated progression mechanics and addition of the Hive Tyrant and Mutalith Vortex Beast.

There is also a new practice arena area in the Battle-Barge, new heroic weapons and armour to unlock, the Iron Hands Chapter Pack to add even more cosmetics to your collection, and as a lovely way to celebrate the occasion, a free trial of the game has been activated, where fans can experience the opening missions until the trial wraps up on Tuesday morning.