Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will push you harder if you're doing well

During our time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023, we had the chance to go hands-on with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. We have recently published a preview of our very experience with that game, but to add to it, we also caught up with Saber Interactive's creative director, Oliver Hollis-Leick, to learn more about this action sequel.

During that interview, we asked Hollis-Leick about how the development managed the power fantasy of being a deadly Space Marine.

Hollis-Leick said: "We have one of the most fearsome warriors in the Warhammer 40,000 galaxy, so we need an equally fearsome foe. So it's about balancing the feel of being powerful enough to wade through hundreds of enemies in one stride, but also not feeling like it's too easy. So we've got great weapons like the Chainsword and the Bolt Rifle, some nice grenades mixed in with the old slash and hack of the melee combat."

Following up to this, we asked about the difficulty of the game and how that will be presented and offered within Space Marine 2.

Hollis-Leick continued: "So much like in World War Z, you have your brackets of difficulty, but within those brackets is a spectrum through which the AI director can take you. So it's always looking to see how well you're handling the threat. If you're doing well, it'll push you harder, and if you're finding it difficult, it'll ease up a little bit. So it's your brackets, really."

You can see the full interview below for bits of information on why now is the perfect time for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and also where Titus has been in the time between the two games.