Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 give fans a glimpse at Avarax

HQ

Just in time for its early release, a new trailer has revealed the planet of Avarax, one of the key locations that players will be ripping and tearing their way through in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Home to billions of crucial imperial workers, the hive world of Avarax is under siege both above and below, both from the tyranid hive fleet and perhaps from more sinister forcing seeking to take advantage of its weakened state.

HQ

A shown off, players will be traversing down into the depths of the world-spanning labyrinth, breaking through invading forces in order to reach the Fervastium Metropolis and rescue the tech priest Morias Leuze.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available to play in early access from today.