Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 could have thousands of enemies on screen

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 seems to be stepping up tremendously from its predecessor in terms of its scale. It promises to bring new weapons, a new story, and incredible visuals that allow for the player to experience war on a massive scale.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick revealed that the engine for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 "has allowed us to give an authentic Warhammer experience with hundreds, if not thousands, of enemy tyranids assaulting you and your allies. This war isn't just taking place in front of you but all the way up to the horizon."

Hollis-Leick also spoke about the way the galaxy and our main character Titus have changed in the years since the first game. Apparently, the gap between Space Marine and its successor spans over multiple decades. "We can see from the service studs on his head that many, many decades have passed. A lot in the universe has changed," says Hollis-Leick.

The Warhammer 40,000 universe is a big one, and to see this reflected in Space Marine 2 is a good sign for the successor to the cult classic. Are you looking forward to Space Marine 2?