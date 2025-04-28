Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's second expansion has been revealed

HQ

The second expansion for Owlcat's Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has been revealed. Lex Imperialis takes us away from the shadows and death of the Bloodspun Web faction in the first expansion, and throws us into the law and order of the Adeptus Arbites.

With the focus on the police force of the Imperium, some fans already expected to see a canine companion show up in the new expansion. But, Owlcat has since revealed there are four Familiars coming to the game, which are the cyber-mastiff, psyber-raven, servoskull swarm, and cyber-eagle.

Each of the Familiars has their own unique way to help out on the battlefield, and are part of the new Overseer archetype coming to Rogue Trader. The new companion, Solomorne Anthar, also uses the cyber-mastiff, so you don't necessarily have to change your build to get yourself access to the good boy.

We're still waiting to hear more about the Lex Imperialis expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, but with the annual Warhammer Skulls event usually being held in May, perhaps we won't have to wait long until a release date arrives.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.