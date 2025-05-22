Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's Lex Imperialis DLC launches in June

HQ

Owlcat Games kicked off this year's Warhammer Skulls presentation by announcing Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy. But, if you thought that meant that the story was done with Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, you'd be wrong.

Also announced today, Owlcat revealed that a second Season Pass is in the works, which will come with a third and fourth DLC. Each will be major story expansions, adding 15 hours of new content a piece, with more characters, features, and extras we'll learn about later down the line.

Also, regarding the second DLC, Lex Imperialis, we got a new trailer showing off more information, as well as a release date. We won't be waiting long for Lex Imperialis, as it lands in just over a month, on the 24th of June.