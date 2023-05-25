Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader shows off new enemies, locations, and more

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has shown off its features in a new trailer debuted at the recent Warhammer Skulls event.

We got a look at the new enemies, locations, and Space Wolf companion Ulfar coming to the game. We also got to see a brief tease of Chaos working its way into the narrative of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Owlcat Games has also announced that as of the 1st of June, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is leaving its alpha stage and heading into beta, which will remain live until the full release of the game, which can be wishlisted now on Steam.

If you'd like to support Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, you can do so by buying the game's Founder's Pack here, which will give you access to the Beta.