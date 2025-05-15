Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader reveals new archetype and origin for Lex Imperialis DLC

HQ

Owlcat Games has revealed yet another lot of information about the upcoming expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Lex Imperialis. Last time, we got a look at the familiars available as part of the Overseer archetype.

Now, we're digging into the archetype itself. Largely, the Overseer is a support specialist who revolves around the deployment of their familiars. These familiars can't act on their own, but on your turn in combat they can take some pretty useful actions. The cyber-mastiff, for example, can apprehend an enemy, giving them a big attack when they do so and allowing them to attack enemies whenever you do.

The psyber-raven might only be available to psykers, but it can buff allies in a wider area even if you're using single-target abilities. The cyber-eagle can obstruct an enemy, basically taunting them and stopping them from moving. Finally, the servo-skull swarm is able to give allies full cover instead of half cover.

The Arbites origin offers another level of variety and depth with different specialities depending on your preferred playstyle. The Subductor is a specialist with the new equipment shields, the Vigilant makes shotguns feel even more devastating, and the Castigator offers more support actions like immobilizing enemies with orders.

We still don't have a release date for Lex Imperialis yet, but Warhammer Skulls is right around the corner.