Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader passes 1 million copies sold

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has crossed a million copies sold. The 2023 game brought us a huge CRPG set in the 41st millennium, giving us the chance to become our very own Rogue Trader and jet off across the galaxy causing all kinds of mischief and mayhem.

Owlcat Games announced the sales milestone on its social media platforms and via Steam, where it thanks players in a typical Warhammer fashion. As well as the release of the main game, Owlcat has also brought about a major DLC for Rogue Trader in Void Shadows, which released in the middle of last year.

There's still another expansion to come, too, so keep your eyes peeled. Releasing in late 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader likely found itself being unconsciously pitted against Baldur's Gate III by CRPG fans, but with interest sparked in Warhammer and the game being very fun, as we wrote in our network review, we're not surprised it has reached this sales milestone.