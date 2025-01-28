Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader offering one last batch of Collector's Editions

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is offering fans a last chance to grab a copy of the Collector's Edition. While this doesn't include a copy of the game, if you want to get some extra goodies to round out your Rogue Trader experience, now is your chance.

The Collector's Edition comes with an 8-inch statue of Cassia Orsellio, your ship's Navigator and one of the earliest companions you can meet in Rogue Trader. It also has an art book, as well as a cloth banner, sticker pack, and your own Warrant of Trade.

Again, all this stuff is without a game inside, and still costs £214.99, so if you've got a good chunk of cash you just can't wait to spend, you may want to pick up one of these. Otherwise, save your Warrant of Trade for the in-game version.