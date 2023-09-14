Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader launches in December

HQ

With October being crammed with games and November being pretty full as well, it seems like some developers are now eyeing releases in December. One of the games that premieres during the last month of the year is Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Owlcat Games has now confirmed that it will be released on December 7 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This is an isometric adventure with a lot of strategy (and online co-op!), described by the developers themselves like this:

"Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is an isometric turn-based roleplaying game where players become one of the galaxy's most revered privateer voidship captains. In service to the Emperor and the Imperium, the titular Rogue Trader's autonomy allows them to venture into the unknown with privileges and power beyond a normal citizen's comprehension. But this path is not one to be taken alone; the Rogue Trader must make unlikely allies and join forces with the likes of a mighty Space Marine, deadly Aeldari, devout Sister of Battle, eccentric Psykers, and other fearsome Xenos as they explore the furthest reaches of the galaxy."