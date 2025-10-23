Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader gets new items, origin reworks, and portraits in 1.5 update

HQ

While it has been nearly two years since Owlcat Games launched the titanic CRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the developer is still hard at work on the game. It launched in quite a buggy state, and even if it's mostly fixed now, new content, reworks, and more are still coming in big patches.

The 23GB Patch 1.5 comes with heaps of changes, which you can check out here as listed by Owlcat Games. However, if we break down some of the main points, you can check them out below:



4 new NPC portraits: Malice, Commissar, Clementia Werserian, Abel



45 new Xeno and Astartes items



Astra Militarum Commander, Ministorum Priest, Commissar and Navy Officer Origin rework



25 new talents and mechanical changes for rare and exotic weapons



Lex Imperialis content polishing



Convictions for Familiars



Companion starting builds review



Experience rebalance



Ability rebalance



Colonisation rebalance and reward updates



Redistribution and changes to items, loot and vendor tables



Hundreds of bugfixes, including Epilogue and Yrliet issues



As someone who just finished Chapter 3, it does suck in a way that two of the new faces getting portraits are from that part of the story alone, but hey, there's an excuse for a replay. Otherwise, you can expect a lot of new and polished content in your Rogue Trader playthroughs now, and if you want to remain on an old update, you can via beta branches.

Owlcat Games is also busy working on two new expansions for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy and other RPGs not set in a grimdark far future. Busy bees indeed.