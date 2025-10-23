Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader gets new items, origin reworks, and portraits in 1.5 update
Abelard, unveil the patch notes!
While it has been nearly two years since Owlcat Games launched the titanic CRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the developer is still hard at work on the game. It launched in quite a buggy state, and even if it's mostly fixed now, new content, reworks, and more are still coming in big patches.
The 23GB Patch 1.5 comes with heaps of changes, which you can check out here as listed by Owlcat Games. However, if we break down some of the main points, you can check them out below:
- 4 new NPC portraits: Malice, Commissar, Clementia Werserian, Abel
- 45 new Xeno and Astartes items
- Astra Militarum Commander, Ministorum Priest, Commissar and Navy Officer Origin rework
- 25 new talents and mechanical changes for rare and exotic weapons
- Lex Imperialis content polishing
- Convictions for Familiars
- Companion starting builds review
- Experience rebalance
- Ability rebalance
- Colonisation rebalance and reward updates
- Redistribution and changes to items, loot and vendor tables
- Hundreds of bugfixes, including Epilogue and Yrliet issues
As someone who just finished Chapter 3, it does suck in a way that two of the new faces getting portraits are from that part of the story alone, but hey, there's an excuse for a replay. Otherwise, you can expect a lot of new and polished content in your Rogue Trader playthroughs now, and if you want to remain on an old update, you can via beta branches.
Owlcat Games is also busy working on two new expansions for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy and other RPGs not set in a grimdark far future. Busy bees indeed.