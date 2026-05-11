Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War - Does it hold up?

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Last week, in this series of articles looking at the Warhammer Classics, we didn't really go back too far in time, looking at the 2013 board game turned into a digital experience that is Space Hulk. This time, we're really turning back the clock, to a game that came out just three weeks after I was born. We've dug back into Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War, the strategy game from DreamForge released in 1999.

1999 was a massively different time for games and for Warhammer, and it's easy to see when you look at the dated visuals and models of Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War. The game is a top-down, turn-based strategy game based on the Panzer General 2 engine. It sees you play as the Eldar or Aeldari as they're known today, defending the galaxy from the bioengineered Tyranids and their Hive Fleet. If you're into your modern Warhammer 40,000, it might seem a bit strange that we've got a game premise that doesn't make mention of the Imperials or humans. Don't worry, they do show up in the campaign as the Eldar team up with humanity in order to fight off the greater evil of the Tyranids, but still, you wouldn't expect Xenos to be the protagonists of a game like this these days.

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It makes Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War somewhat akin to Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior. It's uniquely of its time in that it doesn't only see humanity as the protagonist faction of the setting. Whether you're a die-hard Space Marine fan or not, it's always nice to see another perspective here and there, and Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War offers that. It helps that there's some nice cinematics in the campaign, too, making you forget how old the game you're playing is.

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Largely, for the Warhammer Classics label, Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War has been left mostly untouched. It's compatible with modern machines, which means its playable, but whether it holds up is another question entirely. The game's visuals are dated, there's no getting past that. The movement of the models is slow and a bit janky, but really lets you tap back into what gaming was like in the late 90s. To be honest, even by the time this game was out, it seems a little dated, but there's an old-school charm when you're playing that's really easy to appreciate.

Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War lets you peel back the curtain a bit on a time long forgotten. The sprites, even if dated, are well-crafted, and some of them even look like the models you can collect today (which is maybe a bit damning on how GW has barely updated the Aeldari range until recently). The missions are varied and quite fun, letting fans of tactical experiences test themselves in a variety of scenarios and environments. I've not really played many hex-grid tactical games, and considering Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War's age, I expected to get quite a harsh treatment. When I did give it a go, though, I found that the game was surprisingly lenient to newer players. It'll pick up its pace later on, and you can have non-campaign battles that can be set up how you like, but it isn't as unforgiving as some other tactical games of the same era.

Still, Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War feels like a game for quite a specific audience these days. You can't ignore the game's age, and so you'll have to be someone who can appreciate an older look in order to get the most out of your experience. Also, it seems unless you already have a nostalgic connection with Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War, the game will only appeal if you're already a Warhammer 40,000 fan, and one who has a fondness for the Aeldari. It'd be lovely to see the other "good" factions in the universe get the Space Marine II treatment. But, until that time, we'll just have to make do with the old goodies.

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