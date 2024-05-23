Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II announced, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Games Workshop wasn't pulling its punches at this year's Warhammer Skulls Showcase. A whole slew of exciting announcements and reveals based on the Warhammer franchise took centre stage at the online showcase, with a headliner being the reveal of a brand new game, a sequel to a fan-favourite turn-based tactical title.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II has been announced, with this being a follow-up that is being developed by Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios, and intending to ultimately launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, although exactly when has yet to be affirmed.

What we do know is that the game will be using strategic and turn-based gameplay to battle as the Adeptus Mechanicus fighting against the Necrons, but also as the Necrons in an attempt to rebuild and expand their dynasty. Both factions will receive a fully playable story split across multiple campaigns in this sequel.

As per the gameplay, we're promised new units to put to use, deeper environmental mechanics, and narrative events defined by player choice that sculpt the story. We've also been given a teaser of the story in the form of the synopsis below.

"After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilises her dynasty's legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still."

Check out the announcement trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II below, as well as a few images of the gameplay.