Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus hits consoles this summer

Kasedo Games announced that the turn-based tactical game, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, will officially be available on July 17 on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. A new video explaining all the features console players can expect when they take control of Adeptus Mechanicus was published alongside the announcement and you can watch it via this link.

In addition to the base game, the console edition of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus includes the 'Heretek' DLC where you can discover the dark side n the Adeptus Mechanicus faction for the first time.

The console version also includes special content of the Omnissiah Edition, which includes the soundtrack, the story "Deus Ex Mechanicus" by Andy Chambers, the digital artbook and the melee weapon Arc Scourge.