Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade has now launched on mobile devices

You're watching Advertisements

Nuverse and Games Workshop have just stealth launched Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade - the first strategy game to take place in the The Warhammer 40,000 Universe. This officially licensed game features both PvP and PvE combat, and it contains a brand new story that has been teased to include familiar lore, details, and characters.

A press release detailing the game reads: Players take on the role of a Primaris Space Marine fleet commander whose ship has been separated from the Indomitus Crusade and weakened after an emergency warp jump following a Chaos Fleet ambush. Stranded in a distant sector of the galaxy, commanders must repair and expand their bases, mine for resources, and conduct research to aid in the development of a powerful army. By leveling up the base, more new technologies and troops for their armies are unlocked, including fan favorites such as Dreadnoughts, Intercessor squads, and Repulsors.

You can download Lost Crusade on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play store here.