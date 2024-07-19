Warhammer 40,000 kart racer debuts in Early Access next month

HQ

There are actually a slate of Warhammer games that are less about ruthlessly killing hordes of enemies and monsters. Blood Bowl is Warhammer American football and Speed Freeks is a kart racer designed to tap into the sector that titles like Mario Kart, Disney Speedstorm, Team Sonic Racing and Crash Team Racing have always excelled in.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks has been in development for a while now but is finally ready to be put into the hands of fans. The kart racer will be launching as an Early Access project next month, on August 6 to be exact, meaning PC players (via Steam) will be able to hit the track and secure some victories a kult of speed-obsessed Orks.

The game has been built on Unreal Engine 5, and we're told that the Early Access phase will only be temporary as the plan is still to fully launch later this year when Season 1 arrives. The exact date for this has yet to be confirmed.