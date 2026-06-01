Warhammer 40,000 hails its new edition with our first official look at the Emperor in ages

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Take one look at the biggest, shiniest lad humanity has ever conjured in Warhammer 40,000's Emperor, and you might scratch your head wondering how mankind is in such a rough spot in Games Workshop's grimdark version of the future. Unfortunately, that Emperor is no longer with us, as he got battered by his favourite son, and so now he sits as the Carrion Lord of the Golden Throne, almost a corpse but not quite, feeding on the souls of 1000 psykers each day to keep him going.

It's a brutal but honest truth that humanity isn't doing great in the 41st millennium. It might sound like heresy, but as the kickass cinematic trailer below will tell you, being anyone but an Ork in the grim darkness of the far future isn't really fun. We get glimpses of humans fighting on various battlefields, against all manners of horror from Tyranids to Necrons to the archenemy of man in Chaos.

The trailer heralds a new edition of Warhammer 40,000, and it seems Games Workshop is well aware this is going to bring in a massive new audience of players. This cinematic trailer doesn't just give us some cool action, making us want to buy a few miniatures here and there. It serves as a proper introduction to the setting, and even gives old-school fans new things to look out for.

Next week, the new Armageddon launch box goes up for pre-order. It'll find its way in stores on the 20th of June, where you can be sure there will be a huge rush of people kickstarting their wars in the 41st millennium.