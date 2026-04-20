Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior - Does it hold up?

There's not really another Warhammer 40,000 game like Fire Warrior. Releasing back in September 2003, it didn't star Space Marines, at least not as the protagonists, and is one of the few 40k games not to feature the Imperium as the "good guys." In fact, it starts by positioning them as the villains, as they wreak havoc on a peaceful Tau world, forcing our protagonist, the eponymous Fire Warrior, into action.

Fire Warrior released when the Tau were new, when Warhammer 40,000 was still finding its feet in terms of lore, and when Games Workshop was pushing into new and exciting genres outside of top-down strategy games. It's a game so dated in its lore that it even gives you a warning before you play about inaccuracies, like the first D&D episode of Community or the episode of Mad Men where John Slattery shows an offensive fondness for shoe polish. Except, instead of untimely racism, Fire Warrior has such wild lore that it's almost the opposite of a great introduction to the setting. Despite that, I loved hopping back into this old-school shooter, warts and all.

Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior came at quite a strange time in my life. I wasn't old enough to be playing games when it first released, and so I picked it up some time later, about 2008, if memory serves, for my PS2 when I was first getting into Warhammer. I didn't know much about anything, but I found the action to be reminiscent of my first real video game, which was Halo 3. I don't think it's fair to say that Kuju Entertainment's shooter was on a par with Bungie, but the simplicity of going to one place, shooting all the baddies, then heading to another was just as satisfying playing as a blue alien as it was for little Alex running around as a Spartan.

Fire Warrior is like a very primitive Boltgun, really. We play as a massively overpowered hero. Seriously, in Fire Warrior it feels even more ridiculous how capable your character is compared to how strong they should be given lore constraints. We take down Chaos Space Marines, Dreadnoughts, and even fight a Titan in the game. It's not got the pace of Boltgun's shooting, nor the variety in its arsenal of available weaponry, but there's a boomer shooter charm with Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior that's hard to shake, especially if you've played it before.

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HQ

If you haven't played Fire Warrior before, then that's where it might be harder to recommend compared to other boomer shooters out there these days. It's well-known for many reasons, some of which are still causing gripes with players to this day. The level design is quite hit or miss, and once you reach the Chaos sections of the game, it can become a real slog. The damage of your guns feels like it stagnates later into the game, and you'll go from mowing down unarmoured humans to fighting for your life against later enemies. It's representative of the lore, I guess, but it makes the gameplay experience one that goes from effortless, nostalgic fun to a reminder why new games have evolved from this traditional shooter formula. The keyboard and mouse bindings are also a bit strange, and the game doesn't actually tell you what key does which action, even in the tutorial. It's easy enough to use WSAD to walk and the mouse to shoot, but I did spend a minute or two in the video above finding the grenade key.

As for modern optimisation, Fire Warrior ran fine on my Windows 11 PC. No major crashes or bugs, but you don't really get to configure much with the game. It's incredibly loud when you start it, so much so that explosions were vibrating through my headphones. If you like the game as it is, then that's great, but if you did want to tweak the overall experience, especially given this is part of the newly branded, refreshed Warhammer Classics label, then you might want to look at some other games.

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With all that said, does Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior hold up? Well, yes and no. It's a game that doesn't really have an equal in the Warhammer 40,000 video game roster. Games Workshop doesn't really make games with alien protagonists anymore, especially not Tau. We also don't tend to see a lot of first-person shooters in the Warhammer world. So, Fire Warrior definitely feels like a one-of-a-kind experience. It's got that old shooter charm, too. Characters dash about, die without being hit by a bullet, and roar the same two lines at you before falling in one of three death animations. It can at times turn Fire Warrior into more of a slapstick comedy than a serious shooter, but it sure as hell can provide a good laugh, and kept a smile on my face throughout my short time with the game.

Where it doesn't succeed is clear. The game isn't a masterpiece that's been lying in wait for 20 years to show everyone how a shooter really does it. The level design is a bit off, the scaling of the difficulty gets ridiculous, and as I said it's not really a great introduction to the lore or setting because so much has changed since. Perhaps this is one more for existing fans, who either didn't get the chance to play Fire Warrior when it came out, or want to revisit it for nostalgia's sake. Someone entirely new to the setting will probably find a few flaws with this boomer shooter, but if you can put them out of your mind for an 8-hour campaign, you'll be sure to have a good time with Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior.