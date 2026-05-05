Warhammer 40,000 fans react to the reveal of 11th Edition

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Just after we'd logged off for a long weekend on Friday, Games Workshop lit up the internet with the full reveal of the starting box set for Warhammer 40,000: 11th Edition. The war for Armageddon continues, and Space Marines will clash with Ork hordes as they vie for control over the war-torn planet. This epic clash brings new miniatures, a new rulebook, a lore book, a mission deck, narrative campaign deck, and transfer sheets as well as datasheet cards.

Of course, the miniatures are the big selling point of the box, and you can check out what you get for each faction below:

Space Marines:





Captain



Librarian



Chaplain with Jump Pack



Ancient



10x Intercessors



3x Eradicators with Heavy Bolters



5x Vanguard Veterans



Land Speeder



Orks





Warboss



Bigboss



Bannernob



Painboy



Weirdboy



20x Boyz



10x Gretchin



Wartrakk



Big Mek Dakkarig



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There's no price revealed yet, but if you're collecting both armies, there's bound to be a bargain in there for you. As is often the case with these launch boxes, we'll just get push-fit miniatures, so that Games Workshop can cram as much plastic in the kit as possible. With the weekend having been and gone, fan reactions have flooded the internet. Most are excited, but there are a few criticisms here and there, largely aimed at the Space Marine half of the box.

"I mean those are definitely all some space marines that look somewhat familiar," wrote willypie on Reddit. Underneath that comment, one fan wrote that "if this isn't a signal they are running out of ideas for [Space Marines], I don't know what is."

It might not be the best lot of Space Marines for an existing collector, but the Armageddon box does offer a lot of units that will help anyone start off an army, like these starter boxes are intended to do. As someone looking to build an Ork list, I'm certainly pleased, but I'll be adding most of these units to my pre-existing Dark Angels army, too, as you can never have too many Intercessors at the end of the day.

Warhammer Community

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