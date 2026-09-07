Warhammer 40,000 fan creates free galaxy map for anyone looking to brush up on their Imperium lore

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When you're reading Warhammer 40,000 lore, learning of all the grand, destructive battles fought across the galaxy, you may be left scratching your head, wondering where exactly Krieg is, or how close Terra is compared to the ever-important Ultramar systems. Now, you need wonder no more, as mega fan Sami Gashi has created an interactive galactic map, which loads on your browser.

Shout out to PC Gamer for the spot for Gashi's Cartographia Imperialis, which contains reams of data about the galaxy's most important planets, sectors, and systems. You'll get a quick lore summary whenever you navigate to an important location, learning about its history, its role in the lore, as well as its status in the modern timeline.

There's even a way to split the galaxy to reflect the modern, 42nd millennium of the current lore, with the Great Rift carving a massive scar along the Imperium. You're not just able to look at Imperium worlds through this free site, as you can also take a look at the Drukhari home of Commorragh, as well as the home of the T'au Empire. All the lore is written from an Imperial perspective, though, so perhaps don't expect it to be too kind to the Xenos homeworlds.