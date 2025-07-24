Warhammer 40,000 decides which faction has the most religious fanatacism

HQ

Ahead of the launch of the new Black Templars Combat Patrol, Codex Supplement, and additional miniatures, Games Workshop has confirmed that they are indeed the most zealous fighters in all of Warhammer 40,000.

In a short, fun post on the Warhammer Community page, a few factions were given a bit of a focus in how zealous their warriors are. The Ordo Hereticus of the Inquisition understandably weren't very welcoming to anyone in the galaxy that dares defy the Imperium. The Leagues of Votann are fairly chill compared to a good portion of the galaxy, although they become very zealous whenever one of their Ancestor Cores come under threat.

The Chaos-worshipping Word Bearers nearly plunged the galaxy into hell with their devotion, but the Adepta Sororitas still edge them out when it comes to being religious fanatics. The only force more zealous in the galaxy is the Black Templars, an order of Space Marines that view the Emperor as a perfect, divine being.

Games Workshop/Warhammer Community

