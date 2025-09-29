Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV trailer takes us Back to War

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV looks to bring the RTS roots of the legendary first game back to the fore, as shown in a gritty in-engine trailer called Back to War. Necrons, Orks, Space Marines and the Adeptus Mechanicum all battle for supremacy in the trailer, which shows plenty of cinematic combat.

Also, in the trailer we see that the franchise favourite Blood Ravens have gone all-in on the Rubicon Primaris and the new troops it brings. Bladeguard Veterans, Invictor Tactical Warsuits, and fresh helmets for our Astartes are littered throughout the trailer, showing we can probably expect a greater diversity in our battle lines when playing the Space Marines.

Elsewhere, we see other factions bringing their devastating war machines, infantry, and vehicles to the fore, and it's hard not to picture old Dawn of War campaigns with all this action on screen. Let's just hope the full game can bring about as much nostalgia as the trailers when Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV launches next year.