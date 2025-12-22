Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV shows off the Dark Angels in all their green glory

HQ

As was revealed in the game's story trailer, the Blood Ravens are not fighting alone in Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War IV. Yes, there's the Adeptus Mechanicum, who may lend a hand if it's in their interest, but there's also the Space Marine Chapter of the Dark Angels, who are coming to bring some more Astartes goodness to this upcoming RTS.

We've now got a new, short trailer showing the Dark Angels off in gameplay footage. While this trailer only runs for a good 35 seconds or so, we do get to see a good amount of the forces the Dark Angels will be wielding. Aside from a few main units, they'll have the same army as the Blood Ravens, but might rely on different gameplay styles to their cousins.

We saw a lot of Assault Marines in the Dark Angels army, alongside a Chaplain on a bike tearing through enemy lines. On the tabletop right now, Dark Angels are more of a melee-focused army, but that's with their exclusive units like Deathwing Knights and Inner Circle Companions, neither of which seem to be in Dawn of War IV at the time of writing. This could mean in the game we're getting more of an all-rounder look on the Dark Angels.