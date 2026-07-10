Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV shows off more multiplayer gameplay in new battle report

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September may feel a while away still, considering we're in the peak of summer right now, but in just a couple of months we'll be fighting in all-out wars across planets as the Space Marines, Necrons, Orks, and Adeptus Mechanicum in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV. King Art Games isn't wasting any time giving us a look at some battles, and now we can see the AdMech versus the Necrons in a new battle report.

The first battle report dealt with the Space Marines and the Orks, two factions that are more than happy to ditch their guns and wade into the blood-soaked battlefield of close quarters combat. The Adeptus Mechanicum and Necrons have melee units, but from the video below it's clear to see both armies also have plenty of other strategies besides using sheer strength or numbers to take their opponents down.

As this is a full battle report and not a gameplay trailer, there's less focus on the cinematic elements of the game, and fans are given the chance to see what a battle will look and play like once they've got the game for themselves, complete with base-building, map exploration, and of course combat.

Check it out below, and check out Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV on the 17th of September.