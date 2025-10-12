Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV might make Warhammer video game history

HQ

If you've been following Warhammer 40,000 lore or the tabletop game with even a fleeting interest for the past seven or eight years, you've likely heard about Primarchs. They're demigod-like beings that were around 10,000 years before the setting began, all killed off (besides the evil ones) and left at that. Then, some of them started coming back and can now be fielded on the tabletop as old legends ready to defend the Imperium once more.

It seems that they might also be jumping to Warhammer 40,000 video games too. As caught by PCGamesN, in a recent interview it was revealed that a Dark Angels Repulsor Executioner will feature in Dawn of War IV. Alongside it, we see file names referencing a "lion." Unsurprisingly, fans have taken that to mean the Primarch of the first legion, Lion'El Jonson, is arriving in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV.

It might not be so clean cut, though, as it's pointed out these could just be file names for parts of the Repulsor Executioner tank, such as a lion's head embossed into the armour or something like that. Either way, the arrival of the Dark Angels does pose some interesting questions in relation to the Blood Ravens, the faction of Space Marines that acts as the protagonist for the Dawn of War series.

