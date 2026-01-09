Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV introduces Ork faction with action-packed CGI trailer

HQ

Developer King Art Games and publisher Deep Silver have not yet slapped a firm date on when we should expect Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV to arrive on PC. But it's a reasonable guess that it's closer than it is far away, and we say this because the first of four CGI faction reveal trailers has been shared.

This one hones in on the Orks, specifically a regiment led by the Warboss known as Gorgutz 'Ead 'Unter. The trailer depicts a scenario wherein we see this Ork unit launch a surprise attack on a Blood Ravens ship, a battle that sees this Ork warrior facing off with the legendary marksman Captain Cyrus and the psychic Chief Librarian Jonah Orion.

The Orks will be one of the four playable factions in Dawn of War IV, and we'll get to meet the other three in greater depth soon when the other three CGI trailers make their arrival. The big question will be how the Orks actually play in-game, as we don't get to see any gameplay footage in this trailer.

When Dawn of War IV does eventually launch, we're promised a game that delivers intense sci-fi RTS action in multiple non-linear campaigns, and in multiplayer alternatives like Last Stand, Skirmish, and more.