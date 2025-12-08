Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV confirms Dark Angels as another playable faction

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV brings us back to the story of the Blood Ravens, the Chapter of Space Marines that has been at the forefront of the series since its inception. However, with Orks and Necrons sieging the world of Kronus, it seems even our heroes need some backup this time around.

In the new story trailer for the game, we see that backup arrive in the form of the Dark Angels, another Chapter of Space Marines that is here to lend a hand to the Blood Ravens. As confirmed by King Art Games, the Dark Angels will be their own faction in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, however it seems they will share a lot of units with the Blood Ravens, just with different looks.

Someone that is exclusive to the Dark Angels is their Primarch, Lion'El Jonson, who is pretty OP even when it comes to Warhammer lore. It seems he won't be playable in multiplayer, though, as he would likely cause a massive balance issue by his mere presence. He will arrive in the campaign at least, so we can see some of his awesome might in the game.