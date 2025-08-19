Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV announced

Praise the Emperor! Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has now been officially announced - and will launch on PC next year. The reveal took place during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and after the third game split fans down the middle, it seems Dawn of War IV will bring the franchise back to its classic roots. In short, it's shaping up to be a proper RTS once again.

The game is being developed by King Art Games - the studio behind Iron Harvest - meaning Relic, the original creators of the series, are not involved this time. Players will be able to command four factions: Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and (finally) the Adeptus Mechanicus, each offering unique units, commanders, and playstyles. According to King Art Games, the campaign will be extensive and playable both solo and in co-op. To make things even better, Black Library veteran John French has contributed to the story, promising a narrative with plenty of depth.

Beyond the campaign, fan-favorite Last Stand mode from Dawn of War II makes a return, alongside skirmish battles and traditional multiplayer in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 formats. After Dawn of War III faced heavy criticism back in 2017 for its MOBA-inspired gameplay, the new installment seems set on winning back fans' trust. The big question remains: can King Art deliver the same tightly designed experience that Relic once did? One thing is certain - expectations for Dawn of War IV are sky-high.

Are you ready to serve the Emperor once more?