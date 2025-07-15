Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition launches next month

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition now has a release date. Fans of the original strategy game who want to see its updated textures, new features, and more won't have to wait long, as the game releases on the 14th of August.

Plus, if you're a loyal Dawn of War player who already owns the Anniversary Edition of the original game, you can get this Definitive Edition for 30% off. The Definitive Edition includes the base game and three expansions, bringing a total of four campaigns, nine armies, and hundreds of maps.

Check out the release date trailer below if you want to see more. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition launches on the 14th of August on PC via GOG and Steam.