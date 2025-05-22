Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War Definitive Edition confirmed

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War returns! Not quite as a remake or remaster, it seems, but definitely with some spruced-up modern features.

As confirmed at the Warhammer Skulls event, we saw the classic RTS game brought back to life with Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition. The visuals have been improved, there's 4K support, and while it might not look as fresh as a modern RTS, it's certain to bring back that sweet nostalgia.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition also features all nine armies, all four campaigns, and every bit of DLC content attached to the original game.