Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's Unlocked and Loaded update brings big weapon upgrades

HQ

Although Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is in the spotlight right now, with its launch yesterday, that doesn't mean that other Warhammer titles are treading water. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is due for an update on 26 September, and this addition will focus primarily on balancing certain weapons and abilities, as well as making the game more entertaining overall.

The focus is mainly on fine-tuning the Thunder Hammer weapons featured in the title, and the reason behind the update is very much to make these implements more fun to wield. You can read about all the updates arriving on 26 September, via the official website.