Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's Secrets of the Machine God update is live now

Since its somewhat shaky launch, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been constantly on the up to try and give fans more from their experience as the best-performing Rejects on the Hive City of Tertium.

In the new Secrets of the Machine God update, we head slightly outside of Tertium to an abandoned facility which - you guessed it - has plenty of Chaos worshippers for us to beat up and shoot.

There are new weapons for us to do just that with, as the Secrets of the Machine God update introduces Pickaxes, double-barrelled shotguns, bolt pistols, and shock mauls to the game. If you want to put these weapons to the test in a new mission, the Secrets of the Machine God update is live now.