Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's Nightmares and Visions update is out now

After being announced earlier in the month, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's latest update is here. Nightmares and Visions looks to put us to the test like never before, as our Rejects will be facing waves of enemies in the new Mortis Trials mode, as well as buffed-up enemies in Havoc mode.

The Mortis Trials work in a somewhat similar vein to the Chaos Wastes mode in Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Except instead of going through different maps, you'll be facing wave after wave of enemies, gathering some cool and unique buffs along the way, such as the ability for grenades to generate storm clouds and for the Ogryn's charge to leave a trail of fire behind it.

In the new Havoc content, enemies get buffs of their own, and you can find all sorts of extra challenges, from rampaging foes to enemies marked by Nurgle that will heal their fellow pestilent allies. All of this is bundled into the new Havoc campaign.

Alongside these updates, the Ogryn talent tree is also being reworked, and there are some fresh premium cosmetics to equip your Rejects with. Check it all out in the trailer below: