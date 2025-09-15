Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's next update gets cryptic teaser ahead of launch

HQ

Fatshark is always hard at work updating either Vermintide or Darktide (usually both), and after giving us a look at Feast of Grimnir in the Old World, we're now set to explore a new update in the grimdark far future via Bound by Duty, which arrives on the 23rd of September.

In the short, cryptic teaser below, we see some rundown massive mechanical structures, and then we spot some soldiers of the heretic Moebian 6th, kitted out with flak vests and rifles. We're not sure whether this update involves a new mission, or whether we'll see something more experimental like when we were introduced to the Mortis Trials earlier this year.

Something players were immediately drawn to in the trailer is the appearance of a plasma gunner enemy, which could prove to be a new type of deadly foe players will face when trying to liberate Tertium. Check out the trailer for yourself below and see what else you can spot: