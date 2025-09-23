Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's Bound by Duty is out now

HQ

Fatshark is always bolstering both the fantasy world of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and the grimdark far future of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with new content, and today marks the launch of the Bound by Duty update, which sees a new theatre added to the Mortis Trails called the Theatre of Rectitude.

This new arena is a cold, unforgiving place where you can find the new enemy, the plasma gunner scab as well as other new challenges waiting for you. If you're successful in the arena, you might access some new story echoes.

There's a new weapon family of Power Falchions, as well as a new bolter and bolt pistol. Players can also enjoy balance changes, tweaked talent trees, and more. Check out a glimpse at the update in the new trailer below: