Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will debut on PS5 with PS5 Pro enhancements

With Warhammer 40,000: Darktide coming to PlayStation 5 next week, specifically on December 3, Fatshark has now affirmed that the game will be PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced at launch too.

In a new PlayStation Blog, it's mentioned that Darktide will be available on the new hardware and playable at up to 4K in 60 frames-per-second thanks to the benefits of the PSSR technology. It's not mentioned if there will be additional modes where a lower resolution is favoured for even higher fps, but we do know that base PS5 consoles will be looking to hit either 60 fps at 1440p in Performance Mode or 30fps at 4K in Quality Mode.

Speaking about PlayStation-specific features, Fatshark also touched a little on the DualSense features for the game, stating: "Automatic weapons have never felt as good as they do with the DualSense controller's haptic rumble and trigger effects. Feel the triggers shaking with every shot, while the rumble is punching away inside the DualSense controller. When your ammo count is getting lower, the triggers feel more intense, so you always know when you are about to run dry. Feeling the blades of the Chainsword spinning and the haptic feedback of your blade cutting through the flesh of heretics and demons is pure, grisly enjoyment."

