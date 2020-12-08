LIVE

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be shown at The Game Awards

It's supposed to be in the same vein as Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but in the 40K universe.

Yet another title has been confirmed for The Game Awards, and this time it is the 4-player co-op action-adventure Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. It seems to be a title in the vein of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but in the 40K universe and with a whole lot more action.

The Swedish developers Fatshark writes that we can look forward to see the very first gameplay, but other than that, they haven't offered any details. Still something to look forward to, of course, and it launches next year for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

