Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be getting more difficult in huge new update

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to release its new class overhaul and Xbox Series version in October, but with these big changes we can also expect the hordes of Nurgle to get a bit more tricky to deal with.

Speaking with lead combat designer Mats Andersson, we asked whether the more choice you'll be able to get with your character, and the more powerful builds that follow will lead to more powerful enemies in-game.

"One of the things with the Tide series in general and that goes for Darktide as well is that the game shines when it's on the more challenging side," said Andersson. "I mean we have this saying around the office, it's die horribly screaming together, right? So when looking through and setting up these builds and setting up the entire talent tree we have made a balance pass, we have upped some of the enemies, we've increased some of the health pools, we've shifted around some of the pacing."

"But it's a continuous struggle for us to keep up with the players demand for challenge. The balancing of this and speaking as a designer who has to balance this, it is kind of a nightmare but it is also super fun and that's kind of the reason why I'm in this job getting you know massive challenges and try to solve them. And I mean to be honest when we built the game we built that with some space. We have different roles, we have different functionalities and feature packages to support a range of different gameplay roles and gestalts if you want to get fancy and highbrow academic on the design side."

"So just having the ability for us to challenge the players in new ways because we're now giving you the full range of tools to counter those. So it's not all about like headshotting and it's not all about just button mashing. It is about team play in Darktide. We can give you abilities like the shield, we give you the buffing ability so you as a team need to both have some team configuration and then as you run through the mission actually support each other, identify when it's time to pop that shield and do that rush and get those guys locked into melee. So yeah, we bump the difficulty but we also bump it in new and different kind of directions."

When playing the game, we did notice that it was a bit trickier, especially at the harder difficulties, but there's always the option of easier missions for those that don't want an extra challenge. But, for those that want to die horribly screaming, the new update for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has what you're looking for.