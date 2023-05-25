Warhammer 40,000: Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update

At Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark unveiled what it's calling the "most significant content drop yet" for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Entitled Rejects Unite, the update brings 2 new missions, a new enemy, earnable cosmetic items, some changes to the store, and crossplay.
The two new missions are Archivum Sycorax, which gives us a deep dive into the archives and Administratum offices, and Ascension Riser 31, which will be part of Darktide's first community event. The new enemy will be a Chaos Spawn, which fans of Fatshark's other Warhammer titles will be familiar with.
New earnable cosmetics are also being brought into the game, with a new shop being brought in to buy them from. Premium cosmetics are also being re-introduced.
Speaking about the update, Darktide's executive producer Juan Martinez said:
"We know we missed the mark at launch. We acknowledged it, went through community feedback, and changed our approach to servicing the game. We're updating Darktide regularly and have released two content drops, nine updates, and numerous hotfixes since launch. And we're not stopping. Our latest drop, Rejects Unite, adds even more new content for everyone to sink their teeth into. I couldn't be prouder of what the team has achieved thus far. And there's more to come soon."