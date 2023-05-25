Warhammer 40,000: Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update

HQ

At Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark unveiled what it's calling the "most significant content drop yet" for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Entitled Rejects Unite, the update brings 2 new missions, a new enemy, earnable cosmetic items, some changes to the store, and crossplay.

The two new missions are Archivum Sycorax, which gives us a deep dive into the archives and Administratum offices, and Ascension Riser 31, which will be part of Darktide's first community event. The new enemy will be a Chaos Spawn, which fans of Fatshark's other Warhammer titles will be familiar with.

New earnable cosmetics are also being brought into the game, with a new shop being brought in to buy them from. Premium cosmetics are also being re-introduced.

Speaking about the update, Darktide's executive producer Juan Martinez said: