Warhammer 40,000: Darktide The Traitor Curse update is out now

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has just released the first part of its anniversary update. Titled The Traitor Curse, the first part of this two-parter brings about some big changes to the Veteran's talent tree, some UI tweaks, buffs and balance changes.

Also, in terms of content, we get to enter The Carnival. As showcased in the cinematic trailer below, The Carnival isn't just a place for us to play fairground games. We'll have to once again take up a reluctant fight for the Emperor and deal with some heretics in this new zone of Tertium.

The enemies this time seem a lot more organised, headed by an intimidating figure known as Wolfer. After a year, it does seem that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is in a much better spot than it was at launch. Talent trees and this new update show Fatshark's commitment to turning the ship around in a big way, and in the game's Steam reviews we can see that it has an 83% positive score in recent reviews.