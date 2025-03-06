English
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide tests our minds with Nightmares and Visions update

The first major content update of 2025 is on its way to Darktide.

Fatshark promised four major updates to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in 2025, and now we have the first of them. Nightmares and Visions has just got its teaser trailer, and will arrive on the 25th of March, 2025.

The update largely revolves around the Sefoni, and the visions it creates. In a new mode, Mortis Trials, you'll be able to take on waves of enemies via these visions, selecting different builds and playstyles as you seek to unlock the secrets behind the cryptic game mode. When you complete the Mortis Trials, you'll unlock new information about the NPCs around you on the Mourningstar.

There's also a limited-time event linked to the Mortis Trials, as well as a refresh for the game's Havoc mode. If you think you've practically beaten Darktide, the Nightmares and Visions update promises even more content, and you can check out the enigmatic trailer below:

