Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide tells all of our new canine companion

A new dev blog highlights the Cyber-Mastiff companion as part of the Arbites DLC.

The Arbites DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide isn't far away now. On the 23rd of June, Fatshark introduces a new class to the co-op horde game, inviting us to lay down the law with our Cyber-Mastiff.

The Cyber-Mastiff looks to be a strong companion in a new developer blog from Fatshark. Part-dog, part-machine, the Cyber-Mastiff is so fast on the battlefield it won't even be targeted by your enemies, but it will be targeting them. Like the pox hound in the base game, the Cyber-Mastiff can pin enemies to the floor if they're human-sized.

It staggers Ogryns and won't be able to move monsters, but it still packs a meaty punch with its bite. Depending on the way you make your Arbites as well, you can make it an absolute beast on the battlefield.

Customisation options will be available for the Cyber-Mastiff, and you can even pet it while on the Mourningstar. How cute!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

