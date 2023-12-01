Warhammer 40,000: Darktide teases second half of anniversary update

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide released the first half of its anniversary update, The Traitor Curse, last month, introducing a new mission and changes to the Veteran's talent tree. Now, we have the new teaser trailer for the second half of that update.

As showcased, we'll be getting another new mission, which takes us back to the recreation district of the Carnival. There are some new and dangerous enemies in the Karnak Twins, who've been let off their leash by the Moebian 6th commander Wolfer.

As well as the new mission, the second half of the update introduces some new consumables, new weapon marks, an extra combat encounter, and more. Stay tuned as we look forward to the release of The Traitor Curse Part II.